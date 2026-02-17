Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand hit 130,000 per day, Chinese tourism rebounds

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, revealed that foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand have consistently increased since late 2025, with numbers surpassing 100,000 per day. Currently, the country is seeing over 130,000 tourists per day, which has bolstered confidence among tourists.

One key area of focus is the situation with Chinese tourists. After a decline last year due to factors such as China’s domestic travel policies and safety concerns, which caused hesitation among tourists.

However, the Thai government took proactive measures in all aspects, including marketing, tourism promotion, studying demand, and enhancing safety standards.

This has led to a steady return of Chinese tourists. Previously, only about 10,000 Chinese tourists were arriving daily, but now this number has reached nearly 30,000 per day, marking a positive sign for the recovery of Thailand’s tourism on a regional level.

The ministry’s Economics, Tourism, and Sports Division forecasts that Thailand will welcome 1,040,321 Chinese tourists between January and February 2026. Of this, 400,321 are expected in January, a decrease of 39.6%, while February will see a 72.26% increase, reaching 640,000 tourists.

For the entire year of 2025, 4,473,992 Chinese tourists visited Thailand.