Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand hit 130,000 per day, Chinese tourism rebounds

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, revealed that foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand have consistently increased since late 2025, with numbers surpassing 100,000 per day. Currently, the country is seeing over 130,000 tourists per day, which has bolstered confidence among tourists.
One key area of focus is the situation with Chinese tourists. After a decline last year due to factors such as China’s domestic travel policies and safety concerns, which caused hesitation among tourists.
However, the Thai government took proactive measures in all aspects, including marketing, tourism promotion, studying demand, and enhancing safety standards.
This has led to a steady return of Chinese tourists. Previously, only about 10,000 Chinese tourists were arriving daily, but now this number has reached nearly 30,000 per day, marking a positive sign for the recovery of Thailand’s tourism on a regional level.
The ministry’s Economics, Tourism, and Sports Division forecasts that Thailand will welcome 1,040,321 Chinese tourists between January and February 2026. Of this, 400,321 are expected in January, a decrease of 39.6%, while February will see a 72.26% increase, reaching 640,000 tourists.
For the entire year of 2025, 4,473,992 Chinese tourists visited Thailand.
Natthriya stated that the government has made significant adjustments to its tourism strategy, focusing on quality growth rather than quantity. This shift aims to ensure that tourism revenue is distributed more widely across the country, particularly in secondary cities with high potential.
Efforts to promote high-value tourism and create a seamless travel experience will be key to ensuring Thailand’s competitiveness in the new global tourism landscape, she said, adding that cooperation from all sectors of the tourism supply chain will be essential.
For 2026, the ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), plans to continue promoting tourism throughout the year, maintaining growth momentum while developing tourism sites, products, and services to international standards.
"This year, we are on track to achieve clear success, and we ask for the cooperation of all sectors to ensure the best possible welcome and care for tourists, positioning Thailand as a safe, high-quality, and sustainable global destination," Natthriya concluded.
According to the Tourism Council of Thailand, in the first quarter of 2026, foreign tourist arrivals are expected to reach 9,275,198, a 2.9% decrease compared to the same period last year, generating 448.57 billion baht in revenue, also a 2.9% decrease.
For the whole year, foreign tourist arrivals are projected to reach 34 million, an increase of 3.1% from the previous year, generating revenue of 1.64 trillion baht, a growth rate of 3.1%.