TAT marks 51 years of Thailand–China ties at CNY festival

Festival opens at Siam Paragon

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on February 14, 2026 held a greeting ceremony for Thailand’s Chinese New Year Festival 2026 at a Bangkok shopping mall to mark the 51st anniversary of Thailand–China diplomatic relations.

TAT is staging the festival at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon, from February 14–18, 2026. Chinese New Year Day this year falls on February 17, 2026.

Minister highlights dual anniversaries

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the 2026 festival also marks the 22nd anniversary of cultural tourism cooperation between TAT and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.