TAT marks 51 years of Thailand–China ties at CNY festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on February 14, 2026 held a greeting ceremony for Thailand’s Chinese New Year Festival 2026 at a Bangkok shopping mall to mark the 51st anniversary of Thailand–China diplomatic relations.
TAT is staging the festival at Park Paragon, Siam Paragon, from February 14–18, 2026. Chinese New Year Day this year falls on February 17, 2026.
Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the 2026 festival also marks the 22nd anniversary of cultural tourism cooperation between TAT and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
He said Sino-Thai ties reflect the saying “Zhong Tai Yi Jia Qin”—China and Thailand are one family—seen in the blending of culture and lifestyles, as well as continued travel and exchanges between the two peoples.
Atthakorn thanked the Chinese government for supporting special cultural performance troupes from Beijing, Chongqing, Henan and Fujian, saying they would add colour and create lasting impressions for both residents and visitors during the festival.
Zhang Jianwei, China’s ambassador to Thailand, said Chinese New Year is a meaningful festival that clearly reflects the close relationship between the two countries. He noted Thailand and China jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.
He said cooperation has expanded across all areas and cited the historic official visit to China by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, adding that the long-standing bond—described as “China and Thailand are not distant—like brothers and sisters”—will continue from generation to generation.
Zhang said the Year of the Horse symbolises determination, energy and progress. He added that 2026 marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and what he described as a “golden year” for China–Thailand cooperation over the next five decades, aimed at strengthening friendship and advancing a China–Thailand community with a shared future.
He also offered wishes for prosperity for both countries and continued progress in bilateral relations.