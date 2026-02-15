Navy says six new PMN-2 landmines found in Trat border area

Six PMN-2 mines found during clearance mission

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Navy’s humanitarian mine-action unit discovered six PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines in Ban Chamrak, Mueang Trat district, Trat province on Saturday (February 14, 2026).

He said the discovery was made during operations to reclaim areas under the “Trat Phikhat Phairi” plan and to clear the area to make it safe, adding that the location is within Thailand’s sovereign territory.

Navy says mines appear to have been recently laid

The Navy said its inspection found clear evidence indicating the mines had been placed recently by the opposing side, and that their condition suggested they were not old, leftover mines.