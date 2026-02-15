Navy says six new PMN-2 landmines found in Trat border area

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Navy’s humanitarian mine-action unit discovered six PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines in Ban Chamrak, Mueang Trat district, Trat province on Saturday (February 14, 2026).
He said the discovery was made during operations to reclaim areas under the “Trat Phikhat Phairi” plan and to clear the area to make it safe, adding that the location is within Thailand’s sovereign territory.
The Navy said its inspection found clear evidence indicating the mines had been placed recently by the opposing side, and that their condition suggested they were not old, leftover mines.
The Navy said further items were found in nearby areas during clearance work and the development of a tactical route along the border, including:
The Navy said Thailand continues to strictly follow the Thailand–Cambodia joint statement dated December 27, 2025, carrying out mine clearance on humanitarian principles to protect troops and civilians. It also reiterated that Thailand does not use or support the use of anti-personnel landmines under any circumstances.
The Navy said the use of anti-personnel landmines—particularly the six new-condition PMN-2 mines—would constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and obligations banning such weapons, posing risks to civilians and border stability.
It said Thailand condemns conduct it described as disregarding international norms, and will systematically document evidence and proceed under relevant legal frameworks and international mechanisms.