Seven bomb attacks hit Narathiwat’s Yi-ngo and Ra-ngae overnight

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

Police say seven homemade bomb attacks struck Narathiwat’s Yi-ngo and Ra-ngae districts overnight on February 14–15, 2026, damaging shops and property but causing no injuries.

Police reported seven homemade bomb attacks in Narathiwat late on February 14, 2026 and into the early hours of February 15, 2026, hitting five locations in Yi-ngo district and two in Ra-ngae district. No injuries were reported.

Yi-ngo district: five incidents reported

Officials said the perpetrators split up and carried out attacks at different times:

  • 11.00pm (February 14): An explosion and fire outside a motorcycle repair shop (Kasama Robi), opposite the Chinese Association, Village 7, Yi-ngo subdistrict.
  • 12.00am (February 15): An incident outside a mobile phone shop (A. Burhan) and the Livestock Office, near municipal areas 2 and 3, Village 7, Yi-ngo subdistrict.

  • 2.00am (February 15): An incident outside a television repair shop near the clock tower and the “Mada” shop.
  • 4.00am (February 15): An arson attack outside “Kana” rice shop near the steel bridge.
  • 5.00am (February 15): The final incident outside a residence (“Kuso”) on the route leading towards Pattani.

Ra-ngae district: two incidents in Tanyongmas

Two additional incidents were reported in Tanyongmas subdistrict, Ra-ngae district:

  • Around 11.32pm (February 14): Outside a grocery shop in Village 7.
  • Around 1.00am (February 15): Opposite the Narathiwat Primary Educational Service Area Office 3.

Damage reported, no casualties

A preliminary inspection found damage to the fronts of shophouses and stores. A sidecar motorcycle and some property were damaged by fire, with debris and soot marks scattered on the road. Initial reports said no one was injured or killed.

Security response and investigation

Police, military and local administrative officials sealed off the affected areas and coordinated with the EOD team and forensic officers for a detailed inspection. Authorities said they are reviewing CCTV footage from all locations to identify suspects and determine responsibility.

