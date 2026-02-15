Seven bomb attacks hit Narathiwat’s Yi-ngo and Ra-ngae overnight

Police reported seven homemade bomb attacks in Narathiwat late on February 14, 2026 and into the early hours of February 15, 2026, hitting five locations in Yi-ngo district and two in Ra-ngae district. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the perpetrators split up and carried out attacks at different times:
Two additional incidents were reported in Tanyongmas subdistrict, Ra-ngae district:
A preliminary inspection found damage to the fronts of shophouses and stores. A sidecar motorcycle and some property were damaged by fire, with debris and soot marks scattered on the road. Initial reports said no one was injured or killed.
Police, military and local administrative officials sealed off the affected areas and coordinated with the EOD team and forensic officers for a detailed inspection. Authorities said they are reviewing CCTV footage from all locations to identify suspects and determine responsibility.