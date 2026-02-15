TMD warns of new rain spell, gusty winds from February 16–21

Cooler air mass to drive wetter, windier conditions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said a new high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is expected to spread over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea during February 16–21, 2026.

This is forecast to strengthen southerly and south-easterly winds, bringing more moisture over upper Thailand and the South.

Upper Thailand: heat to trigger storms and gusts

With upper Thailand remaining hot, the TMD said some areas could see thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds.