TMD warns of new rain spell, gusty winds from February 16–21

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of thunderstorms and gusty winds in upper Thailand and heavier rain in the South on February 16–21, 2026, with stronger waves at sea.

Cooler air mass to drive wetter, windier conditions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said a new high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is expected to spread over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea during February 16–21, 2026.

This is forecast to strengthen southerly and south-easterly winds, bringing more moisture over upper Thailand and the South.

Upper Thailand: heat to trigger storms and gusts

With upper Thailand remaining hot, the TMD said some areas could see thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds.

South: more rain, heavy downpours in places

In the South, the TMD forecast increasing rainfall, with heavy rain in some locations.

Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea: waves to strengthen

The TMD said winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to intensify, with the lower Gulf seeing waves of around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

This is linked to a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Advisory for February 16–20

The TMD urged people in upper Thailand to watch for risks from thunderstorms and gusty winds from February 16–20, 2026. Farmers were advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock.

