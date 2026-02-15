TMD warns of new rain spell, gusty winds from February 16–21

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said a new high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China is expected to spread over Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea during February 16–21, 2026.
This is forecast to strengthen southerly and south-easterly winds, bringing more moisture over upper Thailand and the South.
With upper Thailand remaining hot, the TMD said some areas could see thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds.
In the South, the TMD forecast increasing rainfall, with heavy rain in some locations.
The TMD said winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to intensify, with the lower Gulf seeing waves of around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
This is linked to a moderate northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
The TMD urged people in upper Thailand to watch for risks from thunderstorms and gusty winds from February 16–20, 2026. Farmers were advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock.