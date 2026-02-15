Thammasat protest group calls vote to remove Election Commission

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2026

Thammasat protest organisers are setting up a mock referendum booth near the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, as recount demands continue to gather momentum.

  • A protest group named the "United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration" organized a mock referendum to vote on removing the Election Commission.
  • The event was held on Sunday, February 15, on the Pathum Wan intersection skywalk, where the public could cast ballots in a mock booth.
  • The specific question posed to voters was whether they agree that the Election Commission should be removed from office.
  • The group aims to draw attention from young people and expand the momentum for this cause to other major universities.

A reporter said groups have continued to mobilise and call for a “recount” on an ongoing basis.

The Facebook page “United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration” posted an invitation for the public to join an activity setting up a mock referendum booth on the issue of “removing the Election Commission from office” on Sunday (February 15), on the Pathum Wan intersection skywalk near the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (Rama 1 Road, Pathum Wan district, Bangkok).

Ballots are scheduled to open at 5pm and close at 7pm, before vote counting begins immediately after polls close.

The activity is led by Teeraphat Supapitakphaiboon, allowing people to freely express their intent in the mock referendum booth through the question:
“Do you agree that the Election Commission should be removed from office?”

The post also said the weekend event aims to draw attention from the large number of young people passing through the area, and it expects to expand the momentum to universities such as Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Ramkhamhaeng University, Kasetsart University and Srinakharinwirot University (Prasarnmit campus), where student organisations support the same idea.

Meanwhile, the “Thalu Gas” group and the “Recount Chon Buri” group held a rally on February 14 at 5pm outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Pathum Wan to protest the Election Commission (EC), claiming the 2026 election was not transparent and calling for a nationwide recount of votes to ensure transparency and restore public confidence in democracy.

