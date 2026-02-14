Administrative Court accepts election lawsuit, eyes request to suspend results and call for re-election

Lawyer Thanu Rungrotreungchai has filed a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court regarding concerns over QR codes and barcodes on the 2026 election ballots. The lawsuit claims these codes could be used to track individual voters, threatening the secrecy of the vote.

In a Facebook post on February 14, Thanu stated that the Central Administrative Court had issued case number 304/2026 in response to his complaint. He argued that the presence of QR codes and barcodes allowed the tracking of ballots, which compromises the confidentiality of voting in the February 8, 2026 election.

Thanu’s lawsuit against the Election Commission (EC) requests the following:

Re-run the election, with new ballots printed in a way that makes them impossible to trace back to individuals, and the destruction of previously cast ballots. An urgent court order under Article 49/2 of the Supreme Administrative Court’s procedural regulations to ensure that the election’s secrecy is maintained. Thanu argued that the general election’s impact on public interest and national direction required swift action. Suspend certification of election results until the court delivers its ruling on the matter. An urgent ruling under Article 76/1 of the Supreme Administrative Court’s regulations, as the EC could certify the results at any time, making it difficult to remedy the situation once confirmed.

The case highlights growing concerns over the integrity of the electoral process and the need for swift legal action to safeguard voter privacy. The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the legitimacy of the election results.