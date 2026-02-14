Pollution Alert for 'Kok River' and 'Sai River' – Arsenic Levels Exceed Standards, Avoid Direct Use

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued an urgent warning regarding the water quality in the northern region, specifically for 'Kok River' and 'Sai River,' where arsenic levels have exceeded the safety standards. The public is advised to refrain from using the water directly. Meanwhile, 'tributaries, Ruak River, and Mekong River' remain safe.

Today (February 14, 2026), the Pollution Control Department (PCD) of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported on the ongoing monitoring of water quality and sediment in the Kok River, its tributaries, Sai River, Ruak River, and Mekong River, covering Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces. The monitoring aims to mitigate the impact of ongoing contamination and turbidity concerns in the water sources.





The 15th water quality analysis, conducted from January 13-16, 2026, found that most heavy metals, including cadmium, copper, nickel, chromium, zinc, and mercury, were within the acceptable limits. However, arsenic levels exceeding the standard (more than 0.01 milligrams per liter) were detected in some areas, as follows: