Heavy rains from Wipha remnants dilute arsenic pollution in northern rivers: PCD

Arsenic levels drop after late July storms

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has reported a decline in arsenic contamination in the Kok and Mekong rivers for the first time, attributing the improvement to heavy rains triggered by the remnants of tropical storm Wipha in late July.

According to the PCD, water samples were collected between August 4–8 from the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers. The results showed a notable decrease in arsenic levels in the Kok and Mekong rivers, while contamination remained high in the Sai River.

This marks the ninth round of monitoring by the PCD since uncontrolled rare earth mining in Myanmar’s Shan State caused severe water pollution across northern river systems.