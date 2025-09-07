Heavy rains from Wipha remnants dilute arsenic pollution in northern rivers: PCD

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has reported a decline in arsenic contamination in the Kok and Mekong rivers for the first time, attributing the improvement to heavy rains triggered by the remnants of tropical storm Wipha in late July.
According to the PCD, water samples were collected between August 4–8 from the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers. The results showed a notable decrease in arsenic levels in the Kok and Mekong rivers, while contamination remained high in the Sai River.
This marks the ninth round of monitoring by the PCD since uncontrolled rare earth mining in Myanmar’s Shan State caused severe water pollution across northern river systems.
Reports indicate that rare earth mining in Shan State expanded significantly between 2015 and early 2025. Operators have been using the low-cost in situ leaching (ISL) method, which involves dissolving minerals underground using chemical solutions. This process has severely contaminated groundwater and river systems flowing from the mining sites.
To track the impact, the PCD has set up 15 testing points on the Kok River, three on the Sai River, two on the Ruak River, and three on the Mekong River in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Water is sampled twice a month, with sediment samples tested monthly since March.
For the first time, arsenic levels in the Kok River in Chiang Mai were found to be below the danger threshold. However, slightly higher concentrations than the standard limit of 0.01 mg/L were detected in some locations in Chiang Rai, such as Ban Ja Doe (0.011 mg/L), Chalerm Phra Kiat 1 Bridge (0.011 mg/L), Chiang Rai Weir (0.011 mg/L), and Rim Kok–Wiang Nuea Ruam Jai Bridge (0.012 mg/L).
In contrast, all three monitoring sites along the Sai River exceeded the standard limit. Levels were recorded at 0.029 mg/L in Ban Hua Fai, 0.034 mg/L at the Second Sai River Friendship Bridge, and 0.019 mg/L at Ban Pa Sang Ngam.
Tests in the Ruak River showed arsenic levels remained within safety standards at both monitoring sites, with results below 0.010 mg/L.
The three Mekong River testing points in Chiang Saen district also reported levels within the standard, at or below 0.010 mg/L.
The PCD said heavy rains not only diluted contamination but might have forced mining sites in Shan State to temporarily suspend operations. It noted that only residues at water gates showed levels higher than the safety standard.