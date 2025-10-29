Scholar warns rare earth MOU not worth risk after arsenic found in Salween River

Associate Professor Dr Wan Wiriya, Assistant Head of the Environmental Science Research Centre at Chiang Mai University, voiced opposition to the Thai-US rare earth memorandum of understanding (MOU), calling it unnecessary and risky. He said the agreement appeared to contain hidden agendas and lacked transparency from the outset.

As an environmental scientist, Dr Wan argued that Thailand is unsuitable for mining investments of any kind, including rare earth extraction, due to the high risk of environmental degradation affecting water, soil, and air.

“Thailand’s strengths lie not in mining but in tourism, culture, and soft power. Focusing on mining projects would only harm the environment and go against our sustainable economic potential,” he said.

Dr Wan noted that mining operations in Myanmar have already caused heavy-metal contamination in the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong rivers, impacting residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Despite two successive Thai governments, no effective remediation has been undertaken.

“Instead of addressing cross-border environmental damage, the government is signing an MOU on rare earths with the US — even though the environmental consequences are clear. Last week’s Thai-Myanmar meeting on contamination in the Kok River brought no technical or scientific progress. The government must rethink any mining ambitions,” he added.