Anutin says no concern over China’s stance following rare earths deal with US

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke to reporters at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 6 terminal in Don Mueang, Bangkok, on Tuesday (October 28) upon returning from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He was addressing questions about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on rare earth cooperation signed between Thailand and the United States.

Anutin explained that the MOU was intended as a preparatory framework in case commercially viable rare earth deposits were found in Thailand in the future. “If such resources are discovered, they could be used to benefit the country. We will jointly study and explore cooperation with the United States, especially since they have more advanced technology and better market access,” he said.