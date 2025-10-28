Anutin says no concern over China’s stance following rare earths deal with US

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke to reporters at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 6 terminal in Don Mueang, Bangkok, on Tuesday (October 28) upon returning from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
He was addressing questions about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on rare earth cooperation signed between Thailand and the United States.
Anutin explained that the MOU was intended as a preparatory framework in case commercially viable rare earth deposits were found in Thailand in the future. “If such resources are discovered, they could be used to benefit the country. We will jointly study and explore cooperation with the United States, especially since they have more advanced technology and better market access,” he said.
He clarified that the agreement was not exclusive or concession-based. “This MOU simply lays the groundwork for future collaboration. Should Thailand eventually process the materials itself, we would be open to joint research or partnership. There are no legal obligations whatsoever. If Thailand can manage the resources, market them, and develop the technology independently, we can terminate the MOU and proceed on our own,” he affirmed.
When asked why the agreement was signed without prior public announcement, Anutin said discussions had taken place through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “By showing goodwill and a friendly attitude, Thailand stands to gain more cooperation from the US. We are currently negotiating several matters with them, including trade and tariff issues. A friendly stance benefits those talks and ensures we are not at a disadvantage. This was not done secretly; if it were, how could it have been approved by the Cabinet? There has been no pressure from the United States,” he stressed.
Asked whether the MOU might affect Thailand’s relations with other major powers, Anutin replied that he was not concerned. “If we meet China, we will explain everything clearly. As for the MOU for the purchase of 80 aircraft from the US, that won’t happen during my term. If we buy 80 planes, why would we need to sign an MOU? This is simply a gesture of goodwill,” he said.
When questioned if the MOU represented a “super deal” linked to negotiations over Trump's tariffs, Anutin said, “That’s up to them to think.”