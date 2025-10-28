Council of State affirms rare earth MOU vetted by Cabinet, legally non-binding and open to review

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary-General of the Council of State, said on Tuesday that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in developing the rare earth supply chain between Thailand and the United States does not constitute a legally binding international agreement.

He explained that the MOU does not qualify as a treaty under Section 178 of the Constitution, and therefore represents only a form of international cooperation, as already stated by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

When asked whether the agreement could be seen as a form of pressure from the US, Pakorn said he did not believe so, describing it as a mutual understanding with no binding legal effect.

“Everything complies with Thai law. It’s not just the US investing in Thailand — Thailand could also invest in the US if we have the capability. This is reciprocal cooperation,” he said.

He added that any subsequent activities under the MOU must comply with Thailand’s Mineral Act, which requires open and fair bidding. He assured that Thai law fully covers the issue and that authorities will take public concerns into account to prevent potential problems.