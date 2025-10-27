Unearthing Thailand’s rare earth treasure: where are they hidden?

In an age where control over rare earth elements equates to dominance in global technology, Thailand has emerged as one of Asia’s brightest new players.

According to the 2024 reports by the US Geological Survey (USGS) and Investing News Network (INN), Thailand now ranks 6th among the world’s largest rare earth producers, with an annual output of 13,000 metric tonnes — an astonishing 261% increase in a single year.

The key question: Where are these rare earths hidden beneath Thai soil?



Thailand’s underground wealth: from Korat to Buriram

The Northeastern region, particularly Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) and Buriram, has drawn intense interest as a potential natural source of rare earth minerals.

Geological surveys indicate sediment layers rich in Rare Earth Elements (REEs) such as Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr), Dysprosium (Dy), and Yttrium (Y).

These elements are the lifeblood of modern technology — powering electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, computer chips, smartphones, and satellite systems.

Without them, there would be no Tesla, no iPhone, nor even advanced defence technologies.



Neo Magnequench: powering Thailand’s rare earth chain

One of Thailand’s major milestones is the Neo Magnequench plant in Nakhon Ratchasima, which produces permanent magnets for the global electric vehicle and electronics industries.

This facility has become a critical link in the regional rare earth supply chain.

The move by multinational corporations such as BYD (China) — which invested US$486 million (approximately 17 billion baht) to build an EV manufacturing plant in Thailand — further underscores the nation’s emergence as the “ASEAN rare earth supply chain hub.”