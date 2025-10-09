China escalates rare earth controls to include mining technologies

In a separate statement, the Ministry specified that “foreign organizations and individuals” must obtain a license to export products containing rare earth elements originating from China, such as samarium and terbium, if they are produced abroad and intended for re-export to third countries. This expansion of regulatory oversight will come into effect on December 1.

Additionally, the Ministry clarified that exports to "foreign military forces" or "entities listed on China’s control or surveillance lists" will not be permitted.

Regarding research and development or the production of semiconductors and artificial intelligence technologies with "military potential," these will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The announcement of these measures came shortly after China resumed operations following a week-long holiday and approximately three weeks before a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.