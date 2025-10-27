US rare earth MOU aims to build knowledge and technology, says PM

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Monday that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had clarified the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand concerning cooperation to diversify global critical minerals supply chains and promote investments.

Anutin stressed that the agreement must comply with principles of fairness, good governance, and Thai law, and that it does not violate the constitution.