US rare earth MOU aims to build knowledge and technology, says PM

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Monday that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had clarified the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand concerning cooperation to diversify global critical minerals supply chains and promote investments.
Anutin stressed that the agreement must comply with principles of fairness, good governance, and Thai law, and that it does not violate the constitution.
He explained that “rare earth” is a broad term referring to critical minerals that can be used to enhance production efficiency and product quality. While Thailand has not yet fully explored or developed its resources, the United States has shown interest in participating in future development.
“Thailand already has some of these resources but lacks the necessary knowledge and technology. Hence, we seek cooperation to learn and gain technological expertise,” Siripong said, quoting the prime minister.
Anutin reaffirmed that the MOU is non-binding, operating strictly within Thai legal frameworks. It allows both parties to pursue cooperation with other countries freely. If, in the future, either side sees no further benefit, the MOU can be terminated without mutual consent.
“This is our mutual understanding, but it is not legally binding. If, one day, either side interprets it differently, the cooperation can simply end there. To make it more binding, it would have to become an agreement, not just an understanding — an agreement, contract, or treaty that carries legal obligations,” Siripong said, quoting the prime minister.