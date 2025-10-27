Anutin: Thailand offers to host regional summit on scam suppression

Kuala Lumpur, October 27 2025 — Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand has proposed to host a regional meeting on tackling online scams and cybercrime, aiming to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN members and dialogue partners.

Speaking after attending the 26th ASEAN–Republic of Korea Summit and the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit, Anutin said Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to joint action in addressing cross-border cybercrime.

“Thailand has proposed to host a regional conference to combine the region’s strength in tackling technology-related crime, ensuring practical and coordinated results at the international level,” he said.

Anutin said he discussed methods of combating cybercrime with President of South Korea and had already instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to proceed with arrangements for the proposed summit.

When asked about a photo showing him walking and conversing warmly with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet before the meeting, Anutin confirmed that the leaders had a friendly exchange during the conference break.

“We had a pleasant talk. Both the Singaporean and Cambodian prime ministers also had the chance to meet privately during the break,” Anutin said.