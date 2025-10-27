Suphajee assures ASEAN businesses short-term government will not affect long-term economic plans

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on Monday reassured ASEAN business leaders that despite the Thai government’s limited tenure, its policies will not hinder Thailand’s long-term goals to become the region’s logistics and digital hub.

Suphajee represented Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to deliver Thailand’s economic perspective on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. She addressed the Leader Fireside Chat, hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, attended by over 500 ASEAN business executives.

Short-term measures for immediate economic stimulus

Suphajee said that while the government faces several challenges, it has rolled out clear economic stimulus measures to generate tangible short-term growth, which will also strengthen long-term fundamentals and restore investor confidence.