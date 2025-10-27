FIFA unveils ASEAN cup to strengthen regional football and national squads

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced the creation of a new football tournament for Southeast Asian nations, called the FIFA ASEAN Cup, during the ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday.
The new event will complement the biennial ASEAN Championship (formerly the AFF Cup) and aims to strengthen regional football competitiveness.
Infantino emphasised that the ASEAN Cup will be held during the official FIFA international match windows — a key shift that obliges clubs worldwide to release players for national duty. This ensures ASEAN teams can summon their best talents playing in foreign leagues, significantly boosting the standard of regional competition.
“We are bringing nations together through football. The FIFA ASEAN Cup will be a great success, strengthening national teams across Southeast Asia and supporting the growth of the sport throughout our region,” Infantino said.
“It will not only elevate ASEAN football internationally but also provide a platform for the region’s best players to shine on the global stage,” said Infantino. “Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries and strengthening football’s role as a tool for peace, pride, and progress.”
The announcement came just hours after Timor-Leste was officially recognised as ASEAN’s 11th member state. Infantino remarked that the number 11 holds special significance in football, as each team fields 11 players.