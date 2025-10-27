FIFA unveils ASEAN cup to strengthen regional football and national squads

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has announced the creation of a new football tournament for Southeast Asian nations, called the FIFA ASEAN Cup, during the ASEAN Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday.

The new event will complement the biennial ASEAN Championship (formerly the AFF Cup) and aims to strengthen regional football competitiveness.

Infantino emphasised that the ASEAN Cup will be held during the official FIFA international match windows — a key shift that obliges clubs worldwide to release players for national duty. This ensures ASEAN teams can summon their best talents playing in foreign leagues, significantly boosting the standard of regional competition.