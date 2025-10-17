Madam Pang leads Thai football to historic back-to-back AFC honours

After claiming the honour in 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, Thailand triumphed again this year, beating strong contenders including the Chinese Football Association and the Vietnam Football Federation.

Criteria and significance of the award

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) posted photos of Madam Pang gracefully receiving the award in traditional Thai silk, commending Thailand’s achievements.

The Member Association of the Year Award is divided into four tiers based on continental ranking groups: Platinum (1–12), Diamond (13–24), Gold (25–36) and Ruby (37–47).

Each association is evaluated on multiple dimensions: national team performance, human-resource development, management standards, and hosting of major tournaments throughout the year.