Madam Pang leads Thai football to historic back-to-back AFC honours

Nualphan "Madam Pang" Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), reaffirmed her leadership success as she accepted the AFC Member Association of the Year, Diamond Award on behalf of Thailand at the AFC Annual Awards 2025, held on October 16 at the King Fahd Cultural Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This prestigious recognition marks a historic milestone for Thai football, as the FAT becomes the first association ever to win the Diamond-level award for two consecutive years.
After claiming the honour in 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, Thailand triumphed again this year, beating strong contenders including the Chinese Football Association and the Vietnam Football Federation.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) posted photos of Madam Pang gracefully receiving the award in traditional Thai silk, commending Thailand’s achievements.
The Member Association of the Year Award is divided into four tiers based on continental ranking groups: Platinum (1–12), Diamond (13–24), Gold (25–36) and Ruby (37–47).
Each association is evaluated on multiple dimensions: national team performance, human-resource development, management standards, and hosting of major tournaments throughout the year.
Beyond this double victory, the AFC has also chosen Thailand as the host of the AFC Annual Awards 2026, underscoring the nation’s growing reputation and capability to stage international-level sporting events.