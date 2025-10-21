Thai Football Association parts ways with Masatada Ishii over differing team vision

The Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) announced on Tuesday that it has parted ways with Masatada Ishii, head coach of the Thai national football team, following a review by the association’s technical department that found his coaching direction inconsistent with the organisation’s vision.

The decision was reached after a meeting between Ishii and the association’s technical management committee, led by FA Thailand vice president Charnwit Polcheewin, at the association’s headquarters on October 21. The committee cited differing approaches to team management and technical assessment, as well as the overall performance record since Ishii took charge of the “War Elephants” in December 2023. Under his tenure, the team secured 16 wins out of 30 matches — a win rate of 53%.

The association expressed gratitude to Ishii for his dedication and commitment to elevating Thai football and extended best wishes to him and his coaching staff for future success.

The FA Thailand said a new head coach will be appointed soon to ensure continuity ahead of the November FIFA Day fixtures, which include a home friendly against Singapore on November 13 and an away match in Sri Lanka in the Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on November 18.