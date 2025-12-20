Cambodian Actions Violating Geneva Conventions & Intl. Humanitarian Law

The Geneva Conventions are international laws that set rules for war, aiming to protect those not involved in the fighting, including civilians, prisoners of war, and medical staff. The primary goal is to reduce human suffering and safeguard life and dignity.

International Humanitarian Law (IHL) is a broader legal framework that encompasses the Geneva Conventions and the Hague Conventions, regulating both the conduct of hostilities and the protection of people affected by armed conflicts.

IHL principles include distinguishing between military and civilian targets, using force proportionately, and avoiding unnecessary suffering.

The 2nd Army emphasizes that Cambodia’s actions constitute violations of both the Geneva Conventions and IHL, contrary to international humanitarian principles, which state that even in wartime, humanitarian laws must be upheld.