RTA condemns Cambodia for violating Geneva Conventions by attacking civilians

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Thursday condemned Cambodian troops for indiscriminately attacking civilian targets in Thailand, in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

RTA spokesman Col Winthai Suvari stated that while the RTA, with air support from the Royal Thai Air Force, limited its retaliation targets, Cambodia chose to "mercilessly attack civilian targets."

Winthai explained that Thai troops strictly observe international law to avoid casualties on both sides, whereas Cambodia did the opposite.

“Cambodia clearly violated the Geneva Conventions by using artillery to attack civilian targets and archaeological sites, including Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Done Truan, a petrol station in Si Sa Ket’s Kanthalak district, the Phanom Dong Rak hospital, people’s houses, and a border development centre in Surin’s Karb Choeng district,” Winthai said.