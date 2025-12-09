Thailand Vows to Defend Sovereignty Whilst Upholding International Humanitarian Law



Coordinated Military Response

The Royal Thai Army has conducted operations covering all five provinces along the Thailand-Cambodia border, successfully gaining ground and securing areas for public safety.

One Thai soldier has been killed and 29 injured in the clashes that began when Cambodian forces allegedly initiated fire into Thai territory on 7th December in Sisaket province.

The Royal Thai Navy conducted operations in Trat province, with the Royal Thai Marine Corps emphasising that actions were based on proportionality and the right to self-defence—key principles of international law governing armed conflict.

The Royal Thai Air Force continues providing support using fighter jets and military aircraft, whilst the Royal Thai Police have enhanced deployment to protect civilian areas and secure shelter centres for evacuated residents.

Additional security measures have been implemented for ongoing events including the SEA Games 2025.

Peace Through Security

"Thailand desires peace, but peace must come with safety and security of the people," Rear Admiral Surasant emphasised, encapsulating the government's position that genuine peace requires both sides to respect sovereignty and cease hostilities.

The government stated that Cambodia has violated ceasefire agreements and a joint declaration signed by the two nations' prime ministers in October, resulting in the suspension of that declaration.

Despite this, Thailand maintains that its door remains open for Cambodia to "return to the genuine path of peace."

The Joint Press Centre will continue providing updates through daily briefings at 10:00 and 16:00 hours, broadcast on television channels 5 and NBT, as well as through participating agencies' websites.

Thailand's dual commitment—to defend sovereignty firmly whilst upholding international humanitarian standards—represents the government's effort to balance national security imperatives with its obligations under international law during this developing border situation.

