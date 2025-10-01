Coca-Cola and Football Association of Thailand launch U-17 youth league to nurture future World Cup talent

Bangkok, 30 September 2025 – Coca-Cola Thailand has announced a landmark partnership with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to relaunch the Coke® Cup in 2026. The competition will run as a U-17 youth league for three consecutive years, providing young Thai players the opportunity to train and compete, with the long-term goal of representing Thailand at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
This collaboration reflects Coca-Cola’s longstanding support for Thai football, beginning in 1979 with the “Coke Go For Goal” initiative and leading to the launch of the original Coke® Cup in 1981, which has remained one of Thailand’s most recognised and popular youth football leagues for over three decades.
Selman Careaga, President of the ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company, said:
“Coca-Cola is proud to continue supporting football both nationally and globally. Football has long been a passion for the Thai people. Our partnership with the FAT demonstrates our commitment to nurturing young athletes and youth football in Thailand. By bringing back the U-17 Coke® Cup next year, we are helping develop future talent and giving Thai youth the opportunity to fully realise their dreams.”
Nualphan Lamsam, President of the FAT, added:
“This partnership is a milestone for Thai football, especially at the youth level. The U-17 age group is critical for players to enter the professional pathway and aligns with FIFA’s annual U-17 World Cup competitions. The revived Coke® Cup provides essential resources and opportunities for young Thai players to aim for the World Cup, which Thailand last qualified for in 1999 in New Zealand.”
She added that the Coke® Cup U-17 league is designed not only as a competition but as a platform for genuine player development, combining intense matches with professional-level training to enhance skills and potential. The FAT and Coca-Cola share a clear goal: to return Thailand’s U-17 national team to the World Cup stage, nurturing the next generation of Thai football talent.
The partnership for this project spans three years, from 2026 to 2028. In 2026, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will organise a total of 195 matches, featuring 192 teams selected from six regions across the country. Teams are chosen from schools and institutions accredited by the association to ensure that talented youth have equitable access to competition.
The new-look Coke® Cup will be held from May to August 2026. The winning team will receive THB 1 million, while the first runner-up will be awarded THB 500,000. Throughout the tournament, outstanding players will be scouted for the national U-17 team, using the FAT’s T+MASC model to track performance and support player development. The programme aims to eventually guide the team to qualify for the Asian Cup and the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Coca-Cola Thailand will serve as the main sponsor, while the Football Association of Thailand will manage league operations, including the crucial role of selecting and developing rising talent for the Thai U-17 national team.