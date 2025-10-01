Coca-Cola and Football Association of Thailand launch U-17 youth league to nurture future World Cup talent

Bangkok, 30 September 2025 – Coca-Cola Thailand has announced a landmark partnership with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) to relaunch the Coke® Cup in 2026. The competition will run as a U-17 youth league for three consecutive years, providing young Thai players the opportunity to train and compete, with the long-term goal of representing Thailand at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

This collaboration reflects Coca-Cola’s longstanding support for Thai football, beginning in 1979 with the “Coke Go For Goal” initiative and leading to the launch of the original Coke® Cup in 1981, which has remained one of Thailand’s most recognised and popular youth football leagues for over three decades.

Selman Careaga, President of the ASEAN & South Pacific Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company, said:

“Coca-Cola is proud to continue supporting football both nationally and globally. Football has long been a passion for the Thai people. Our partnership with the FAT demonstrates our commitment to nurturing young athletes and youth football in Thailand. By bringing back the U-17 Coke® Cup next year, we are helping develop future talent and giving Thai youth the opportunity to fully realise their dreams.”