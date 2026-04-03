Thailand Faces ‘Worst Energy Crisis in History’ as Diesel Prices Treble

The Energy Ministry plans to reclaim refinery windfall profits to rescue the national Fuel Fund as global prices soar towards $300 per barrel.

Thailand is grappling with its most severe energy crisis on record, with the government moving to seize "windfall profits" from refineries to prevent a total collapse of the country’s fuel subsidy mechanism.

Prasert Sinsukprasert, permanent secretary for Energy, revealed on 3 April 2026 that global diesel prices have surged to nearly $300 per barrel—almost triple the standard rate of $92. The current volatility far outstrips the previous records set during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which saw prices peak at $150.

The crisis has left the state’s Fuel Fund nearly 50 billion baht in deficit. Although the fund holds a 150-billion-baht credit line, officials warn that at the current rate of depletion, these resources will last only another two months.



