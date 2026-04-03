Thailand fuel prices rise: diesel up 3.50 baht, petrol up 0.70 baht from 5.00am

Major fuel retailers including OR (PTT Oil and Retail) and Bangchak raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with petrol and gasohol up 0.70 baht/litre, diesel up 3.50 baht/litre and premium diesel up 4.00 baht/litre.

Thailand’s major fuel retailers raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with increases taking effect from 5.00am. PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc updated prices across all fuel types, with: Petrol/gasohol: +0.70 baht per litre

Diesel: +3.50 baht per litre

Premium (Super Power) diesel: +4.00 baht per litre

PTT (OR) prices Diesel: 47.74 baht/litre (+3.50)

Gasohol E85: 35.69 (+0.70)

Gasohol E20: 38.95 (+0.70)

Gasohol 91: 43.58 (+0.70)

Gasohol 95: 43.95 (+0.70)

Petrol: 52.54 (+0.70)

Super Power Diesel: 63.94 (+4.00)

Gasohol 95 Super Power: 53.04

Bangchak prices Hi Diesel S: 47.74 baht/litre (+3.50)

Hi Premium Diesel S: 66.14 (+4.00)

Hi Premium 97 (Gasohol 95++): 57.54

Gasohol E85 S EVO: 35.69 (+0.70)

Gasohol E20 S EVO: 38.95 (+0.70)

Gasohol 91 S EVO: 43.58 (+0.70)

Gasohol 95 S EVO: 43.95 (+0.70)

PTG Energy prices Diesel: 47.74 baht/litre

Gasohol 95: 43.95

Gasohol 91: 43.58

Petrol: 53.04

Gasohol E20: 38.95

Shell prices Shell Fuelsave Gasohol E20: 39.45 baht/litre

Shell Fuelsave Gasohol 91: 43.83

Shell Fuelsave Gasohol 95: 44.45

Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84

Shell Fuelsave Diesel: 47.74

Shell V-Power Diesel: 67.34

Caltex prices Gold 95 Techron®: 57.51 baht/litre

Gasohol 95 Techron®: 43.95

Gasohol 91 Techron®: 43.58

Gasohol E20: 38.95

Diesel Techron® D: 47.74

Power Diesel Techron® D: 66.14 Related Labour groups rally at Government House, Energy Ministry over fuel crisis Diesel to rise another Bt3.50 on Friday, topping Bt47 a litre Update: Oil prices jump again as petrol rises Bt1.20 after diesel’s Bt3.50 hike