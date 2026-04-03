Thailand fuel prices rise: diesel up 3.50 baht, petrol up 0.70 baht from 5.00am

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026

Major fuel retailers including OR (PTT Oil and Retail) and Bangchak raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with petrol and gasohol up 0.70 baht/litre, diesel up 3.50 baht/litre and premium diesel up 4.00 baht/litre.

Thailand’s major fuel retailers raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with increases taking effect from 5.00am. PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc updated prices across all fuel types, with:

  • Petrol/gasohol: +0.70 baht per litre
  • Diesel: +3.50 baht per litre
  • Premium (Super Power) diesel: +4.00 baht per litre


PTT (OR) prices

  • Diesel: 47.74 baht/litre (+3.50)
  • Gasohol E85: 35.69 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol E20: 38.95 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol 91: 43.58 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol 95: 43.95 (+0.70)
  • Petrol: 52.54 (+0.70)
  • Super Power Diesel: 63.94 (+4.00)
  • Gasohol 95 Super Power: 53.04


Bangchak prices

  • Hi Diesel S: 47.74 baht/litre (+3.50)
  • Hi Premium Diesel S: 66.14 (+4.00)
  • Hi Premium 97 (Gasohol 95++): 57.54
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 35.69 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 38.95 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 43.58 (+0.70)
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 43.95 (+0.70)

Thailand fuel prices rise: diesel up 3.50 baht, petrol up 0.70 baht from 5.00am
 

PTG Energy prices

  • Diesel: 47.74 baht/litre
  • Gasohol 95: 43.95
  • Gasohol 91: 43.58
  • Petrol: 53.04
  • Gasohol E20: 38.95


Shell prices

  • Shell Fuelsave Gasohol E20: 39.45 baht/litre
  • Shell Fuelsave Gasohol 91: 43.83
  • Shell Fuelsave Gasohol 95: 44.45
  • Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84
  • Shell Fuelsave Diesel: 47.74
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: 67.34


Caltex prices

  • Gold 95 Techron®: 57.51 baht/litre
  • Gasohol 95 Techron®: 43.95
  • Gasohol 91 Techron®: 43.58
  • Gasohol E20: 38.95
  • Diesel Techron® D: 47.74
  • Power Diesel Techron® D: 66.14
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy