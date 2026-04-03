Thailand fuel prices rise: diesel up 3.50 baht, petrol up 0.70 baht from 5.00am
FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026
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Major fuel retailers including OR (PTT Oil and Retail) and Bangchak raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with petrol and gasohol up 0.70 baht/litre, diesel up 3.50 baht/litre and premium diesel up 4.00 baht/litre.
Thailand’s major fuel retailers raised pump prices on April 3, 2026, with increases taking effect from 5.00am. PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc updated prices across all fuel types, with:
Petrol/gasohol: +0.70 baht per litre
Diesel: +3.50 baht per litre
Premium (Super Power) diesel: +4.00 baht per litre