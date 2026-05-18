Heavy rain warning spans Thailand as flash flood and runoff risks rise

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued an announcement warning of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, with impacts continuing until Thursday (May 21, 2026).

Upper Thailand is expected to see heavy rain in some places in the North, the upper Northeast and the Central region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas on the South’s west coast and in the East.

People in these areas are asked to beware of danger from heavy to very heavy and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and runoff, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.

This is because the southwest monsoon blowing across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is rather strong.