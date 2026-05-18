Japanese food makers redesign packaging over ink supply risks

Japanese food makers are shifting to simpler packaging as they brace for possible disruption to supplies of ink made from naphtha, a crude oil-derived material, while the government says enough has been secured to satisfy nationwide demand amid Middle East tensions.

Calbee Inc. said it will introduce monochrome packaging for 14 products from late this month. The affected items include its salt-flavoured potato chips, whose packs will no longer carry the potato-inspired character that has long been part of the design.

"It's not that ink and solvents are in short supply, but we're preparing for the risk of supply disruptions," a company spokesperson said.