ASEAN fuel price comparison: where Thailand stands after latest hike

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026

Thailand raised petrol and gasohol prices by 0.70 baht/litre and diesel by 3.50 baht/litre on April 3, 2026. EPPO data shows Thailand remains mid-range in ASEAN for both petrol and diesel prices.

Thailand’s major retailers OR (PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) raised petrol and gasohol (95/91, E85, E20) prices by 0.70 baht per litre on April 3, while diesel rose 3.50 baht per litre and premium diesel rose 4 baht per litre.

A key question is how Thailand’s pump prices compare with other ASEAN countries.

According to the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under Thailand’s Energy Ministry, average ASEAN fuel prices as of April 2, 2026 (ranked highest to lowest) were:

Petrol (baht/litre)

  1. Singapore — 86.16
  2. Myanmar — 77.36
  3. Lao PDR — 61.55
  4. Cambodia — 55.69
  5. Philippines — 52.22
  6. Thailand — 43.25
  7. Malaysia — 31.33
  8. Vietnam — 30.14
  9. Indonesia — 24.87
  10. Brunei — 13.46

Diesel (baht/litre)

  1. Singapore — 107.20
  2. Myanmar — 84.75
  3. Philippines — 70.62
  4. Lao PDR — 70.42
  5. Cambodia — 60.98
  6. Malaysia — 50.36
  7. Thailand — 44.24
  8. Vietnam — 44.16
  9. Indonesia — 27.38
  10. Brunei — 7.87

ASEAN fuel price comparison: where Thailand stands after latest hike


Why prices differ by country

EPPO noted that pump prices vary due to several factors, including:

  • Different tax structures, and different mechanisms for collecting into funds or subsidising energy prices
  • Many neighbouring countries still provide fuel subsidies
  • Thailand supports gasohol consumption via the Oil Fuel Fund, which is why gasohol prices are typically lower than petrol
  • Prices and exchange rates used are based on the reference rate on April 2, 2026, except for Myanmar, Lao PDR, Cambodia and Vietnam, which use international market reference exchange rates

 

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