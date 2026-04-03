ASEAN fuel price comparison: where Thailand stands after latest hike

Thailand’s major retailers OR (PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) raised petrol and gasohol (95/91, E85, E20) prices by 0.70 baht per litre on April 3, while diesel rose 3.50 baht per litre and premium diesel rose 4 baht per litre.

A key question is how Thailand’s pump prices compare with other ASEAN countries.

According to the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under Thailand’s Energy Ministry, average ASEAN fuel prices as of April 2, 2026 (ranked highest to lowest) were:

Petrol (baht/litre)

Singapore — 86.16 Myanmar — 77.36 Lao PDR — 61.55 Cambodia — 55.69 Philippines — 52.22 Thailand — 43.25 Malaysia — 31.33 Vietnam — 30.14 Indonesia — 24.87 Brunei — 13.46

Diesel (baht/litre)