Hormuz energy shock rattles economies across ASEAN markets

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in late February, the market capitalisation of companies across the ASEAN region has shrunk by at least US$216.9 billion (about 7.1 trillion baht), with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a major factor.

Nikkei Asia reported that the combined market capitalisation of some 3,500 non-financial companies in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam stood at US$1.92 trillion as of March 26, down 10.2% from February 27, the day before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran, based on QUICK FactSet data converted into US dollars.

Southeast Asia has felt the impact of tensions in the Middle East sooner than other parts of Asia because its low oil reserves have left key industries such as petrochemicals and tourism vulnerable.

Indonesia has been hit hardest, with US$115.5 billion wiped off market value, followed by Thailand with US$48.9 billion.