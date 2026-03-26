US Soy Bets on Southeast Asia as Global Trade Winds Shift

USSEC targets 22 million metric tonnes in regional exports within five years, but price sensitivity and South American rivalry threaten ambitions.

The S.E. Asia U.S. Agriculture Cooperators Conference 2026 concluded in Bangkok on Wednesday, wrapping up three days of trade dialogue built around the theme “Building Trusted Partnerships, Delivering Value and Reliability.”

Co-organised by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), the U.S. Grains & BioProducts Council, and U.S. Wheat Associates, the gathering brought together American suppliers and Southeast Asian buyers for business-to-business meetings, keynote addresses and expert sessions covering global market trends, supply chains, sustainability and risk management.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Carlos Salinas, USSEC’s Executive Director for East Asia, laid out a bullish growth trajectory for American soy across the region — and made clear that the council views Southeast Asia as among its most strategically important frontiers.

“We have grown from 12 million metric tonnes to 16 million metric tonnes, and I am confident we can reach 22 million metric tonnes in the next five years. The fundamentals in this region are simply too strong to ignore,” Salinas stated.

Salinas noted that soybean meal consumption across Southeast Asia alone is projected to grow by a further 12 million metric tonnes over the next decade, driven by expanding livestock and aquaculture sectors.



For a non-profit organisation funded by US farmers and the US government, and whose twin strategic pillars are market access and differentiation, that trajectory represents a generational opportunity — if the obstacles can be navigated.