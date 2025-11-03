Thailand seeks fresh US Trade Representative talks to secure deeper tariff cuts

Meanwhile, the United States will maintain its reciprocal tariff rate of 19% on Thai-origin goods, as stipulated under Executive Order 14257 issued on April 2, 2025 (and its subsequent amendments). However, certain products listed in Appendix III of Executive Order 14346 (dated September 5, 2025) will enjoy a reduced reciprocal tariff rate of 0%.

Cooperation on non-tariff barriers

Both countries have also pledged to address non-tariff barriers to trade. Thailand has committed to recognising US safety and emissions standards for motor vehicles, accepting certification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, and granting import licences for US-produced ethanol for use as fuel.

In addition, Thailand will revise its Customs Act by abolishing the reward system for customs officers involved in the detection of regulatory violations, while promoting good governance and high regulatory standards across the trade system.

Thailand to adopt US agricultural standards and expand bilateral trade

Thailand will ease trade barriers on US agricultural and food products by accelerating the approval of livestock and meat imports certified by the US Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The country will revise technical regulations to align with scientific principles and risk assessments while recognising certifications issued by agreed US regulatory agencies.

Labour, environmental, and governance commitments

Both countries have agreed to work together to uphold international labour rights, including amending Thai laws to guarantee workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining, and to strengthen labour law enforcement, particularly in sectors vulnerable to child and forced labour. Thailand also pledged to maintain high environmental standards and ensure strict enforcement of related laws, such as cracking down on illegal timber trade, promoting efficient resource use, and implementing the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies. The country will also intensify efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and wildlife trafficking.

IP protection and digital trade liberalisation

The two countries will jointly address long-standing intellectual property issues, including geographical indications (GI). Thailand will step up enforcement against trademark and copyright infringement, unlicensed royalty collection agencies, and the circumvention of technological protection measures, while expediting the backlog of patent applications.

In digital trade, Thailand will lift restrictions on US participation by refraining from imposing discriminatory digital service taxes, allowing cross-border data transfers for business purposes, and supporting the continuation of customs duty exemptions for electronic transmissions under the WTO framework.

Thailand also agreed to ease foreign ownership limits in the telecommunications sector, eliminate mandatory domestic data-processing requirements for debit card transactions, and scrap the screen quota system for films.

State enterprise reforms and strategic cooperation

Both nations will cooperate to curb market-distorting behaviour by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and strengthen collaboration on economic and national security matters. This includes building resilient and innovative supply chains, enhancing cooperation on export controls, investment screening, and anti-tax evasion measures.

Thailand to import US goods worth US$18.8 billion

The two sides also noted a series of commercial deals between US and Thai companies across multiple sectors. These include agricultural imports such as feed corn, soybean meal, and dried distillers’ grains with solubles (DDGS) worth around US$2.6 billion per year; energy imports including liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, and ethane worth approximately US$5.4 billion per year; and the purchase of 80 aircraft, bringing the total value of imports to about US$18.8 billion.

In the coming weeks, Thailand and the United States will accelerate negotiations to finalise the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, paving the way for official signing and domestic legal procedures before the agreement enters into force.

