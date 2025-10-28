Thai Minister: US Tariff Remains at 19%, No Trade Deal Signed

Reports suggesting the United States has cut its import tariff on certain Thai goods to zero percent are inaccurate, the Thai government has confirmed.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun stated on her return from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that the US tariff rate remains unchanged at 19%.

The minister was addressing speculation that US President Donald Trump had approved a 0% import tariff measure for selected items from three Southeast Asian nations: Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Speaking at Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang, Suphajee clarified the current situation: "The tax rate remains the same at 19%, and there are no additional agreements yet."