Commerce minister insists rare earth MOU with US non-binding, China ready to cooperate

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in critical minerals between Thailand and the United States was thoroughly reviewed by the Cabinet and the Council of State before being signed, and that it carries no legal obligations and can be cancelled by either party at any time.

Speaking at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Suphajee explained that the initiative originated from a US proposal conveyed via Thailand’s Foreign Ministry, which carefully examined the matter before approval.

“This MOU does not contain any binding commitments. It focuses on knowledge transfer and supply chain cooperation, not on investment obligations. There are no legal or financial commitments, and everything is clearly stated in the document,” she said.

The minister stressed that all rare earth-related projects must comply with Thailand’s environmental and mining laws and are not exempt from any legal frameworks.

“This agreement could help us gain knowledge about our role in global supply chains. Other countries — nine so far — have signed similar MOUs, each with different terms. The Thai government has ensured that ours is legally non-binding and purely cooperative, which could benefit future trade negotiations,” she said.