US trade talks signal possible tariff reductions on some goods, says Ekniti

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thailand’s Finance Minister and chair of the trade negotiation strategy committee, provided an update on ongoing trade discussions with the United States. He confirmed that the talks have been progressing positively, with the US Trade Representative (USTR) signaling the potential for tariff reductions on specific products.

Ekniti revealed that a virtual meeting with the USTR had already taken place, focusing on a framework that Thailand signed during the ASEAN Summit. This framework builds on previous government negotiations.

The minister explained that Thailand has been negotiating a reduction in tariffs, particularly from the current 19% rate. However, the US views Thailand’s tariff structure as competitive, with Thailand’s 19% standing slightly better than Vietnam’s 20%.

The USTR has provided a special opportunity, citing a US Executive Order that allows for tariff “reductions” and “exemptions” for specific products. Ekniti assured that the Thai negotiating team would continue working diligently to secure the best possible outcomes for Thai businesses.