Bangkok Seeks Urgent US Trade Deal to Resolve Tariff Dispute

Negotiators target a bilateral deal by year-end to finalise new RVC trade rules and combat fraud, while data shows export slowdown across ASEAN.

Thailand is set to use the upcoming ASEAN Summit as a key platform for bilateral negotiations with the US, aiming to finalise crucial details on retaliatory tariffs and the new Regional Value Content (RVC) rule by the end of the year.

The main issue driving the negotiations is the need to set a specific RVC ratio to prevent the fraudulent acquisition of product origin, or 'transshipment,' by goods from third countries—a major concern for the US.

The push for a quick resolution comes after the US announced a 19% increase in retaliatory tariffs on Thai imports, with an even steeper 40% tariff applied to goods suspected of transshipment.

Summit Talks to Finalise the Agreement

Suphajee Suthumpun, Thailand's Commerce Minister, confirmed that during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 26–28 October 2025, Thai officials will hold bilateral discussions with US representatives.

The talks will cover the 19% tariff and the fine print to be included in the Thailand-US Counter-Tariff Agreement.

Suphajee stated that any mutually beneficial points could be agreed upon immediately, leaving the complex technical details to be finalised by the technical committee, which reports to the Strategic Trade Negotiation Working Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

