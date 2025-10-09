DITP implements Suphajee's policy to boost exports

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed on Thursday (October 9) that Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had visited the DITP and provided policy direction to drive international trade promotion efforts.
These include increasing export value, maintaining existing markets, and expanding into new markets under the government's "Quick Big Win" policy.
Suphajee emphasised the need for the DITP to adopt an integrated approach to work, focusing on "Short stimulus, long-term impact, and broad distribution." The goal is to achieve tangible short-term outcomes while laying the groundwork for long-term growth.
The DITP was also instructed to leverage data-driven insights to enhance trade promotion strategies for specific products and markets, while adapting to global changes and addressing the real needs of Thai entrepreneurs.
The DITP has proposed an action plan aligned with the "Quick Big Win" policy, aiming to deliver economic results within four months (October 2025 – January 2026). The target is to generate a trade value of 8.91 billion baht, benefiting over 1,270 businesses. The plan includes four key urgent measures:
The DITP will continue to drive its four key missions in line with the policy of the Ministry of Commerce, including:
The DITP operates 58 Overseas Trade Promotion Offices (OTPOs) across 43 economic zones globally, including three additional marketing promotion offices in Hiroshima, Lima, and Busan. Additionally, 33 Honorary Trade Advisors (HTAs) in 19 countries form an essential network that supports the department’s operations in areas without a permanent OTPO. These offices and advisors will continue to carry out marketing activities both domestically and internationally.
Domestically, DITP organises seven key international trade exhibitions, including THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair, STYLE Bangkok, TILOG-LogistiX, RHVAC & Bangkok E&E, and TAPA, generating trade value exceeding 115 billion baht. These events attract buyers from around the world for business negotiations. The department also supports creative activities like Bangkok Design Week, ADFEST, Bangkok Rights Fair, and Bangkok International Digital Content Festival to expand the market for Thai creative products.
Internationally, DITP organises trade missions and goodwill missions to open new markets, address trade barriers, and build confidence in Thai products. It also hosts events like TOP Thai Brands and Thailand Week in Asia, supporting SMEs through the SMEs Proactive Project. In 2025, over 290,000 entrepreneurs were promoted, generating trade negotiation value of over 175.7 billion baht.
Sunanta stated that under the "Quick Big Win" policy, DITP is intensifying market and product-specific activities. These include 20 proactive export promotion activities targeting 8.4 billion baht in trade value, three Special Task Force trade missions to Western China, ASEAN, and India, generating 190 million baht, OBM activities with a trade value of 220 million baht, and supporting SMEs through 43 international trade exhibitions, targeting 100 million baht in trade value.
"The DITP will accelerate the government's 'Quick Big Win' policy to deliver results within four months, boosting the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs, expanding export markets, and generating sustainable economic value for the country," said Sunanta.