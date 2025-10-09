DITP implements Suphajee's policy to boost exports

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, revealed on Thursday (October 9) that Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun had visited the DITP and provided policy direction to drive international trade promotion efforts.

These include increasing export value, maintaining existing markets, and expanding into new markets under the government's "Quick Big Win" policy.

Suphajee emphasised the need for the DITP to adopt an integrated approach to work, focusing on "Short stimulus, long-term impact, and broad distribution." The goal is to achieve tangible short-term outcomes while laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

The DITP was also instructed to leverage data-driven insights to enhance trade promotion strategies for specific products and markets, while adapting to global changes and addressing the real needs of Thai entrepreneurs.

The DITP has proposed an action plan aligned with the "Quick Big Win" policy, aiming to deliver economic results within four months (October 2025 – January 2026). The target is to generate a trade value of 8.91 billion baht, benefiting over 1,270 businesses. The plan includes four key urgent measures: