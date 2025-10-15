Thai Exporters Brace for Q4 Slump as US Tariffs Hit and Shipping Costs Plummet

Thailand’s export sector, the main engine of its economy, faces a significant downturn in the final quarter of the year, despite posting high growth of 13%—reaching $223.175 billion—in the first eight months of 2025.

This earlier growth was largely attributed to Thai exporters rushing goods to the US market ahead of the Reciprocal Tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump starting 7 August.

Now, both the public and private sectors predict a marked slowdown.

The US has erected a new 19% tariff wall on Thai goods, making them more expensive, while trading partners hold large existing inventories, further crippling demand for Thai products.

Shipping Rates Collapse

Visit Limlurcha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told Thansettakij that US and global orders are trending downwards, a fact starkly reflected in the logistics sector.

Container bookings have thinned out, and shipping lines have drastically cut prices.

Rates on the Asia to US West Coast route plummeted by over 30% in September, averaging just $1,400 per 40-foot container, down from more than $2,000. East Coast rates also fell to around $2,400 per container.

Many carriers are intensely competing on price, with some offering rock-bottom rates of $1,350 per container to attract volume.

To halt the price slide, operators have announced blank sailings (cancelled voyages) exceeding 17% for October.

“While falling freight rates reduce short-term costs, economically, it is a warning sign of a global trade slowdown,” Visit stated.

He noted that weak demand from key markets (US and Europe), combined with a strong Thai baht and high energy costs, is squeezing exporter profit margins.