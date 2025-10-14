Thai car exports to drop below 1 million as Australia tightens rules, says KResearch

Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) predicts that Thailand’s overall car exports in 2025 will drop to just 900,000 units — a level below the usual benchmark of over one million units. The main reason is Australia’s new import standards for vehicles, which have heavily affected Thailand’s top export market that accounts for 28% of its total car exports.

The impact of these new regulations has been clearly reflected in trade figures. During the first seven months of 2025, the volume of Thai car exports to Australia fell by 16%, while the export value declined by 17.3% year-on-year. KResearch expects the downward trend to continue until the end of the year.