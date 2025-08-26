New Incentives to Transform Thailand into an EV Export Hub

Thailand is moving to cement its position as a major electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub, with the government introducing new incentives to boost exports.

The revised policy, which allows each EV produced for export to count as 1.5 units toward local production quotas, is expected to drive a massive increase in shipments.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), the new rule could see EV exports from Thailand soar from 12,500 units in 2025 to 52,000 units by 2026.

The move comes as BYD, the Chinese EV giant, became the first company to benefit from the government's EV 3.0 scheme by exporting a batch of 959 left-hand-drive Dolphin models to Europe.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that EV production in Thailand has seen a significant increase, with 3,610 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) produced in July 2025—a jump of over 550% year-on-year.

For the period of January to July, BEV production totalled 27,408 units, an increase of nearly 400%.

