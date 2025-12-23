Bangkok Sets Rigid Conditions for Peace as Border Crisis Reaches Diplomatic Crossroads

Thailand demands Cambodia initiate a "genuine" ceasefire and end landmine warfare as military commanders prepare for high-stakes GBC talks in Chanthaburi.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has laid down a definitive three-point ultimatum to Phnom Penh, asserting that any lasting peace must be built on "concrete actions rather than paper promises."

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday following the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura revealed that Thailand has set strict conditions for de-escalation after months of deteriorating relations and renewed border skirmishes.

Nikorndej outlined Thailand’s non-negotiable requirements for returning to the status quo:

Unilateral Declaration: Cambodia must be the party to declare a ceasefire first.

Verifiable Sincerity: The ceasefire must be genuine, sustained, and verified by military personnel based on the actual situation on the ground.

Humanitarian Demining: Cambodia must demonstrate a sincere commitment to joint demining operations with Thai authorities.