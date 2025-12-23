Sihasak urges direct talks, says ceasefire can’t be declared from abroad

On December 23, 2025, at Government House, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke about the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled to take place in Chanthaburi on December 24.

Sihasak said Cambodia had announced it was ready for a ceasefire and had broadcast that message to other countries, which in turn created pressure on Thailand to halt fighting.

“A ceasefire does not happen just because someone announces it. It happens when both sides talk about what measures will be in place, how verification will be done, and where the ceasefire will apply. It has to be a real ceasefire,” he said, adding that Thailand also has conditions that must be discussed.

He said Cambodia’s strategy has been to declare it is ready for a ceasefire and then tell the international community that it has already stopped firing, prompting other countries to question why Thailand has not done the same.

Thailand, he said, has explained that a ceasefire is important but must be agreed through talks between both sides. He added that when Thailand raised the issue at the ASEAN meeting, there was no pressure on Thailand; instead, ASEAN asked both countries to come to the table, and urged Cambodia to talk directly with Thailand.

“They want the two countries to talk. They want Cambodia to talk with us—not to talk to the world and then have the world tell us,” he said.