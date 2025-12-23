Thailand rejects Cambodia’s request to shift GBC meeting venue to Kuala Lumpur

The Thai side of the General Border Committee (GBC) has turned down a request from its Cambodian counterpart to move Wednesday’s meeting venue from Chanthaburi to Kuala Lumpur, a senior Thai security source said on Tuesday.

The source spoke after Agence France-Presse reported on Tuesday Bangkok time that Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha had asked for the meeting to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said talks aimed at resolving the ongoing border clashes must be held bilaterally under the framework of an existing border mechanism—the GBC. He said the meeting would take place in Chanthaburi.