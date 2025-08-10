Government spends 12bn baht to subsidise 100,000 EVs

This effort also plays a vital role in supporting the national targets of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2065.
The strategy is being implemented under the “30@30” policy, which aims for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to account for at least 30% of total passenger car and pickup truck production, equivalent to around 725,000 units, by 2030, along with about 675,000 electric motorcycles.
Most recently, the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (EV Board), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, reviewed progress and the results of various promotional measures.
According to the Board of Investment (BOI), from its inception up to June 2025, investment promotions have been granted for the establishment of manufacturing plants for all types of EVs, including electric cars, motorcycles, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, boats, and bicycles, as well as for battery production, other key components, charging stations, and battery-swapping stations. These totalled 137.698 billion baht across 169 projects.
This includes 21 projects (21 companies) in battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing, representing a combined investment of 41.077 billion baht and a total production capacity of 386,000 units per year.
For electric motorcycle production, there are 16 projects (16 companies) with a combined investment of 990 million baht and an annual capacity of 810,000 units.
Production of electric buses and trucks has also gained traction, with three projects (three companies) approved, representing an annual capacity of 4,835 units and a combined investment value of 2.206 billion baht.
Battery production accounts for the largest share of investment, with 53 projects (46 companies) worth a total of 80.063 billion baht.
These comprise 27 projects producing batteries for EVs with a combined capacity of 23,876 MWh, and 26 projects manufacturing batteries for other industries with a combined capacity of 50,402 MWh.
In addition, there are 42 projects (38 companies) producing other key components such as traction motors, battery management systems (BMS), drive control units (DCU), on-board chargers, DC/DC converters, inverters, high-voltage harnesses, battery cooling systems, electric air-conditioning systems, and EV charging equipment, with total investment of 6.521 billion baht.
Charging infrastructure development includes 29 projects (27 companies) worth 5.562 billion baht, providing a total of 20,080 charging dispensers, of which 7,360 are quick chargers.
Battery-swapping station development covers five projects (five companies) with a total investment of 1.279 billion baht.
These include two projects for electric motorcycles (555 stations), one project for large commercial vehicles (seven stations), and two projects for passenger cars, pickup trucks, and four-wheel drive vehicles (six stations).
On the demand side, the government’s EV promotion policies, including subsidies and excise tax reductions under the EV3 and EV3.5 schemes, launched in 2022, have helped stimulate the domestic market.
According to the Excise Department, as of June 2025, 29 eligible brands have registered for benefits, covering 209,623 vehicles.
These include 174,890 passenger cars and vehicles with up to 10 seats from brands such as BYD, Denza, MG, NETA, ORA, Aion, Deepal, Lumin, Wuling, Volt, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Omada, and Jaecoo; 127 passenger vehicles, buses, and pickups from Toyota; 47 pickup trucks from Mine Mobility; and 34,559 motorcycles from brands such as Deco, H SEM, EM, Honda, I-Motor, Payak/Zeeho, Super Soco/Kavallo, Rapid/Felo*, Scomadi*, Sleek*, Modyak, Luyuan, AJ, Sunra, and Nuvola X.
The Excise Department has already disbursed funds to recipients under the EV3 scheme in 12 instalments, covering 93,774 vehicles with a total budget of 11.26977 billion baht.
This includes 73,240 passenger cars and pickups, with subsidies totalling 10.90016 billion baht, and 20,534 motorcycles, with subsidies amounting to 369.61 million baht. For the EV3.5 scheme, one round of payments has been made, covering 7,532 passenger cars and pickups, with subsidies totalling 731.80 million baht.
According to data from the Automotive Institute’s Information Centre, implementation since 2018 has resulted in approximately 218,510 registered electric cars as of July 2025, along with 74,411 electric motorcycles.
As for public EV charging infrastructure, the latest figures from March 2025 show 3,720 charging stations nationwide, with a total of 11,622 charging dispensers — comprising 6,524 DC fast chargers and 5,098 AC chargers — distributed across all regions.
For 2025, the cumulative number of registered electric cars and pickups is projected to reach 400,000 units. The target for fast-charging dispensers is set at 12,000 units by 2030.