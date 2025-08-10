Government spends 12bn baht to subsidise 100,000 EVs

This effort also plays a vital role in supporting the national targets of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2065.

The strategy is being implemented under the “30@30” policy, which aims for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to account for at least 30% of total passenger car and pickup truck production, equivalent to around 725,000 units, by 2030, along with about 675,000 electric motorcycles.

Most recently, the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee (EV Board), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, reviewed progress and the results of various promotional measures.

According to the Board of Investment (BOI), from its inception up to June 2025, investment promotions have been granted for the establishment of manufacturing plants for all types of EVs, including electric cars, motorcycles, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, boats, and bicycles, as well as for battery production, other key components, charging stations, and battery-swapping stations. These totalled 137.698 billion baht across 169 projects.

This includes 21 projects (21 companies) in battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing, representing a combined investment of 41.077 billion baht and a total production capacity of 386,000 units per year.

For electric motorcycle production, there are 16 projects (16 companies) with a combined investment of 990 million baht and an annual capacity of 810,000 units.