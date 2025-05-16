Vietnam Bucks ASEAN Car Sales Slump as Chinese EVs Power Growth

Vietnam's car market has defied the trend in Southeast Asia, recording a robust 24% year-on-year sales increase in the first quarter of 2025.

This growth outpaced larger automotive markets in the ASEAN-5, driven by a favourable economic climate within the country.

Data compiled by Nikkei Asia, covering January to March sales across five key Southeast Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam – revealed an overall 1.7% contraction in total car sales, amounting to approximately 732,898 units.

In contrast to the regional dip, Vietnam emerged as the ASEAN leader in sales growth, with a substantial 24% expansion compared to the same period last year. The Philippines also saw positive growth, with sales rising by 7%.

However, the three largest players in the ASEAN automotive sector – Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand – all experienced a decline in sales growth.

Indonesia, the largest market, saw a 5% reduction, while both Malaysia and Thailand reported a 7% decrease.

The Vietnamese market's expansion was spearheaded by a surge in "hybrid vehicle" sales, which jumped by an impressive 80% year-on-year to 2,562 units.

A wave of hybrid model launches from various manufacturers, including market leader "Toyota Motor" (around 14% market share) with its Camry Hybrid, and "Suzuki Motor" with its XL7 hybrid SUV launched in September, contributed significantly.

