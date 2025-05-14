Changan Automobile meets Thai Prime Minister ahead of EV plant opening

Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the Prime Minister expressed her appreciation to Zhu Huarong, chairman of Changan Automobile, for the company’s confidence in Thailand.
She also encouraged the company to support Thailand’s role as a global production hub for EVs.
Discussions were held regarding the establishment of a Technology and Engineering Centre, as well as plans to relocate the company’s regional office from Chongqing to Thailand to oversee operations across the Asia-Pacific.
This aligns with the Thai government’s policy to promote research and development, enhance technology and innovation, and improve national competitiveness.
Changan Automobile is one of the four largest automotive manufacturers in China. It established a presence in Thailand in 2023 and chose the country as the location for its new factory to produce right-hand drive EVs for both domestic sales and exports to various regions.
The grand opening ceremony will take place at Changan Automobile’s EV manufacturing facility in the WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 4 in Rayong Province on Friday (May 16).
The company aims to use 65% locally sourced raw materials and components by the end of this year, increasing to 80% by 2028. It also plans to transfer technology to Thai parts manufacturers and increase local employment from 600 to 2,000 by 2026, accounting for 90% of its total workforce.
Changan Automobile has received investment promotion privileges from the BOI, with an initial investment of over 10 billion baht and a production capacity of 100,000 vehicles per year, which is expected to double to 200,000 units in the future.
The company’s headquarters in China has also approved the establishment of a Technology and Engineering Centre in Thailand to serve as a hub for the development of right-hand drive vehicle technology and engineering in the region.
Narit reaffirmed the BOI’s readiness to serve as a liaison with educational institutions and relevant agencies to support the recruitment of high-skilled personnel for the centre.
He also expressed confidence that the centre would encourage Thai parts manufacturers to engage in the research and development of technologies for right-hand drive vehicles, in response to consumer demand across the Asia-Pacific region.
“This initiative will help elevate the competitiveness of Thai talent and entrepreneurs, strengthening Thailand’s role as a future production base for next-generation automotive industries,” he said.