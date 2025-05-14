Changan Automobile meets Thai Prime Minister ahead of EV plant opening

Board of Investment (BOI) secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said the Prime Minister expressed her appreciation to Zhu Huarong, chairman of Changan Automobile, for the company’s confidence in Thailand.

She also encouraged the company to support Thailand’s role as a global production hub for EVs.

Discussions were held regarding the establishment of a Technology and Engineering Centre, as well as plans to relocate the company’s regional office from Chongqing to Thailand to oversee operations across the Asia-Pacific.

This aligns with the Thai government’s policy to promote research and development, enhance technology and innovation, and improve national competitiveness.