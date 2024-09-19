Chinese automaker Changan debuts premium EV brand AVATR in Thailand

The event showcased the debut of the AVATR 11, an SUV coupe that marks Changan's fourth model introduction in Thailand, following the launches of the Deepal L07 and S07 last year and the Lumin L earlier this year.

Available in both standard and long-range variants, the AVATR 11 features a modern, luxurious design, state-of-the-art battery technology, and advanced driving assistance systems, positioning it as a strong contender in the luxury EV segment.