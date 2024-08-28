China’s Changan to make Thailand its major overseas EV production base

Changan Automobile, one of China’s “big four” state-owned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, has announced a plan to make Thailand its major overseas manufacturing base, targeting an output of 200,000 units by 2026, using up to 80% locally made parts.

The Chongqing-based automaker said its factory in Rayong province, built under promotional privileges granted by the Board of Investment (BOI) in 2023 with an investment budget of 10 billion baht, is now 80% complete and should start operations in the first quarter of 2025.

The factory will produce standard EVs and range extended electric vehicles (REEVs), as well as plug-in hybrid EVs. It will manufacture 100,000 units in the first year, and then increase to 200,000 units annually afterward, said Shen Xinghua, managing director of Changan Auto Southeast Asia.

He said the Rayong factory would cover left-hand drive models for export to worldwide markets, and right-hand drive models for sales in Thailand and other countries, including Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

The factory will also hire about 300 Thai personnel, who will make up 70% of its workforce.