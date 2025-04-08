Japan\'s current account surplus hits record high in February

Japan posted a surplus in the current account balance, the broadest measure of a country's international trade and investment flows, for the first time in two months, mainly as the trade balance turned into a surplus.

In goods trade, Japan's surplus totaled 712.9 billion yen, against the year-before deficit of 298.3 billion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Exports climbed 10.4 % at 9,005.5 billion yen, led by growth in exports of automobiles and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.