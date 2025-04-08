Trump orders new review of Nippon Steel\'s bid to buy US Steel

In January, Biden ordered the deal to be scrapped, citing national security concerns.

CFIUS, which was also in charge of the review at the time, failed to reach a conclusion by the deadline and left the decision to Biden.

Trump has also signaled his opposition to the takeover plan since taking office.

At a press conference in February, the president said that Nippon Steel would make an investment in US Steel, rather than own it, expressing his intention not to approve a full takeover.

Meanwhile, Nippon Steel has proposed to the US government measures to reduce national security risks, such as additional investment and making the majority of US Steel's board of directors US citizens after the proposed acquisition.

Even after Biden ordered the halt to Nippon Steel's planned acquisition, the Japanese company has maintained its policy of aiming for a full acquisition, stepping up efforts to seek support from the Trump administration.

In January this year, Nippon Steel and US Steel filed a lawsuit against the US government and others, seeking to invalidate the order halting Nippon Steel's plan to acquire US Steel.

